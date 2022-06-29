J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.
Shares of SJM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,648. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.27.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
