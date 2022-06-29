J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,648. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

