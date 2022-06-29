Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.99 and last traded at C$3.00. Approximately 65,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 86,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.02.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

