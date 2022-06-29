Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JAPAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 76,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

