JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,282 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. 176,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,855,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

