JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. 3,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,125. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

