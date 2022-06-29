JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.21. 55,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,575. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

