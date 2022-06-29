JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after purchasing an additional 614,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after purchasing an additional 611,031 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 522,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,853. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

