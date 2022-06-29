JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Cowen cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,680. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,516.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,272. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

