JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $55,866,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $630,527. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,653. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.