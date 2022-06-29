John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JHS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $17.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
