JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €10.00

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.40 ($8.94) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SGBAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.43) to €11.20 ($11.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of SES from €9.30 ($9.89) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.73) to €10.00 ($10.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS SGBAF remained flat at $$8.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.68 million for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

