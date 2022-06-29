JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $225.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.56.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.