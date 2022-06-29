JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,422 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 129,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,182,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,735,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 4,173,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

