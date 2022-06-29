Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Kajima stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186. Kajima has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.
