KamPay One Day Volume Hits $140,298.00 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. KamPay has a total market capitalization of $547,435.45 and approximately $140,298.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KamPay has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.01729895 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00179298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00082195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014830 BTC.

About KamPay

KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin

Buying and Selling KamPay

