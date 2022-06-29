Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.