Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25.

