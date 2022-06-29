Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

