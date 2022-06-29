Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Sells 2,540 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of T stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.