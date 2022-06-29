Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Sells 2,540 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

