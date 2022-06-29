Karpas Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $9,137,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 207.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 381,782 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 380,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LILAK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of LILAK opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

