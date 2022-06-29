Karpas Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up about 1.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

