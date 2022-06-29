Karpas Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $43,732,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,049 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 316,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 88,979 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.56.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

