Karpas Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 1.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after buying an additional 217,365 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,102,000 after purchasing an additional 182,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

