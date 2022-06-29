Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 3,386,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,607,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.64.
Katoro Gold Company Profile (LON:KAT)
See Also
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.