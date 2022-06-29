Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 3,386,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,607,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

