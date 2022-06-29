Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 399,480 shares during the period. Kearny Financial comprises about 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $44,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kearny Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kearny Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,395.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

