Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 5,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 167,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several analysts have commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $658.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $332,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,144,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $6,524,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.