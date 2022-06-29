Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $702.19 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $702.19 million and $33.30 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,602.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.88 or 0.20815639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00182004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00081337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,912,366,717 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

