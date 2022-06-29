KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,660 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

