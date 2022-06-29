KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.