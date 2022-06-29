KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 227 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $10,011,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 127.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 28,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

