KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.