Komodo Tops 1-Day Volume of $407,687.00 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $23.88 million and $407,687.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00298880 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00080036 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00067437 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,348,923 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.