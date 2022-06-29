Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT Lowered to €25.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 71,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.22.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

