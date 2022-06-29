Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT Lowered to €25.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.
Shares of PHG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 71,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
