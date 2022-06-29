Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 12,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Liberty Global by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 331,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 204,415 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

