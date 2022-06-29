LifeMD, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:LFMDP)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 7,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05.
About LifeMD
