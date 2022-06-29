LinkEye Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (LET)

LinkEye (LET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $19,088.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.01843601 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00179093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00088507 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015099 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

