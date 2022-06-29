Lisk Price Reaches $1.12 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $144.49 million and $17.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00005589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026339 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014001 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

