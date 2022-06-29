Lition 24-Hour Volume Tops $454.00 (LIT)

Lition (LIT) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Lition has a total market cap of $79,995.62 and approximately $454.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner.

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

