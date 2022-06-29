LVZ Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $67,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gentex by 1,797.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 1,175,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 8,895.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after buying an additional 916,430 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.