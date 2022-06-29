LVZ Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $3,554,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

