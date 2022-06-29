LVZ Inc. Has $707,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of MPC opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

