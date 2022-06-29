LVZ Inc. Sells 202 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LVZ Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

