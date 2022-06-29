LVZ Inc. Sells 637 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LVZ Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.61 and a 1-year high of $158.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

