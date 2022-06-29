Lympo Market Token (LMT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $357.00

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $63,270.19 and approximately $357.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.29 or 0.01891057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015292 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

