MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.47

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $3.15. MacroGenics shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 788,086 shares traded.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 269.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

