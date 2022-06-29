Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.20

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 178413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

MSGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.66) EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $201,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.