Maecenas Market Cap Reaches $45,543.25 (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded up 75.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $45,543.25 and $44.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

