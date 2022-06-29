Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 10,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,745. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Magic Software Enterprises (Get Rating)
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.