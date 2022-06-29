Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 10,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,745. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

