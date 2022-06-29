Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $43.48 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 47335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

