MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.00

Shares of MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 6129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Get MassRoots alerts:

About MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.